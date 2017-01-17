Number of retail closings in central Ohio
The new year brings with it change, especially so in the retail world. Here are some of the stores in central Ohio that either have closed or will be closing: The Andersons General Store, a popular Ohio-based retailer of groceries and hardware, announced Jan. 15 it is closing all four of its stores in the second quarter.
