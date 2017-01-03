News 25 mins ago 11:04 p.m.Giant Eagle to close two stores, GetGo station in Cleveland

Giant Eagle Inc. announced the closing of two local stores and a GetGo location in Cleveland in a press release issued on Tuesday. The supermarket located at 11501 Buckeye Road that opened in 2007, and the nearby gas station at 2780 E. 116th Street, that opened in 2008, will close on February 4. According to the company, they are working to find jobs at other locations for the approximately 120 workers at the three locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.