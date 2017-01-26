MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EME...

MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team

Jan 26

Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit. Randell has been appointed as executive director and head of portfolio management for leveraged finance, while Maehre joins as director for non-investment grade corporate origination.

