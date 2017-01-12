Michaels Arts and Crafts Store To Ope...

Michaels Arts and Crafts Store To Open on Upper East Side, City Says

A Michaels arts and crafts store is slated to take over the former Food Emporium space under the Queensboro Bridge at East 59th Street, city officials said. The city, which owns the landmarked property at 405-15 E. 59th St., has a new application before the Landmarks Preservation Commission to perform interior work, including door replacements, lighting work and signage installation, according to Economic Development Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie Baez.

