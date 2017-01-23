METRO Cash & Carry, Amplus Energy tie up for solar rooftops26 min ago

New Delhi, Jan 24 Wholesale retailer METRO Cash & Carry has partnered with Amplus Energy Solutions to install solar rooftop projects at select METRO outlets across India. "With this partnership, Amplus would invest around Rs 25 crore to install rooftop solar on the METRO outlets across the selected states - Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal," Metro Cash & Carry said in a statement.

