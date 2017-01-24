Meijer hiring for new Howard, Escanaba stores From cashier to cake decorator, Meijer is hiring in Howard and Escanaba, Mich. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2kpGO1w The Grand Rapids-based retailer plans to hire 600 people between two new openings this year in Howard and Escanaba, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.