Meijer arson suspect arrested after ramming fire truck
Investigators are trying to determine why a Grand Rapids man allegedly tried to set fires in and around a Calhoun County Meijer before ramming a fire truck twice. It started with a vehicle fire around 11:45 p.m. Monday at the Meijer at 6405 B Drive North in Emmett Township, south of Battle Creek.
