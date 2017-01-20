Lower-priced 365 By Whole Foods Market Heading To Brooklyn
Whole Foods Market Inc. said Friday that the first New York City 365 by Whole Foods store, the lower-priced version of the grocery brand, will be in Brooklyn. The opening date has yet to be determined, but it will be located in the borough's Cultural District.
