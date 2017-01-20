Lower-priced 365 By Whole Foods Marke...

Lower-priced 365 By Whole Foods Market Heading To Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Whole Foods Market Inc. said Friday that the first New York City 365 by Whole Foods store, the lower-priced version of the grocery brand, will be in Brooklyn. The opening date has yet to be determined, but it will be located in the borough's Cultural District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan 17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan 5 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,576 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC