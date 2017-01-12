Lompoc HEAL Fair Puts Fitness, Healthy Eating on Menu

The first "HEAL Wellness Fair: Food as Medicine" on Jan. 21 will offer residents free healthy food samples, vendor booths, children's activities and more. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 316 E. Ocean Ave. It was coordinated by the Healthy Lompoc Coalition and its HEAL, or Healthy Eating Active Living, Advisory Cabinet.

