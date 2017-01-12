Lompoc HEAL Fair Puts Fitness, Health...

Lompoc HEAL Fair Puts Fitness, Healthy Eating on Menu

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

The first "HEAL Wellness Fair: Food as Medicine" on Jan. 21 will offer residents free healthy food samples, vendor booths, children's activities and more. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 316 E. Ocean Ave. It was coordinated by the Healthy Lompoc Coalition and its HEAL, or Healthy Eating Active Living, Advisory Cabinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan 5 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Oct '16 Vinnie 1,222
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC