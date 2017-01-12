Lompoc HEAL Fair Puts Fitness, Healthy Eating on Menu
The first "HEAL Wellness Fair: Food as Medicine" on Jan. 21 will offer residents free healthy food samples, vendor booths, children's activities and more. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 316 E. Ocean Ave. It was coordinated by the Healthy Lompoc Coalition and its HEAL, or Healthy Eating Active Living, Advisory Cabinet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC