Little Rock-based Windstream to eliminate 164 jobs
Arkansas-based Windstream Holdings says it has eliminated 164 jobs, including 25 in Little Rock. Windstream spokesman David Avery says the job cuts came from various areas, including engineering, finance and information technology.
