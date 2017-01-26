Landmark exhibition brings Ai Weiwei's vision to Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids
The exhibition at Meijer Gardens provides Ai Weiwei the opportunity to use the diverse environments of the four gallery spaces, four indoor conservatories, auditorium and numerous public areas. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park , one of the nation's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, announces a landmark exhibition featuring internationally renowned artist and activist, Ai Weiwei.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC