Lake Travis High School Parade of Champions

The local area will celebrate the Cavalier's State Championship Win on Sunday January 8th at 2 pm at the Hill Country Galleria. There will be performances by Rick Trevino, Lake Travis Fiddlers, Cavalettes, LTHS band & cheerleaders.

