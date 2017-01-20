Kroger testing beer Crowler stations

Kroger testing beer Crowler stations

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Craft beer customers familiar with filling bottles known as "growlers" to hold beer drawn from the tap are being lured with the option of a can. The 32-ounce, aluminum can filled and sealed on the spot for one-time use like any other beer can was developed by a Colorado craft brewery and has a trademarked name, the Crowler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Mon Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Oct '16 Vinnie 1,222
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
News 'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16) Aug '16 Scotty Steiner 15
News Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ... Aug '16 Serratus Anterior 1
News Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09) Aug '16 true 94
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC