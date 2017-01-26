Kroger looks to hire in central Ohio
Kroger wants to hire 10,000 people to fill open positions at its stores nationwide, nearly 700 of those in the region that includes Columbus. The effort is aimed at permanent positions, not seasonal ones, and includes 680 open positions within Kroger's Columbus division.
