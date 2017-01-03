Kennewick store employees nab beer th...

Kennewick store employees nab beer theft suspect

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A Kennewick police officer was in the right place at the right time to arrest a shoplifter nabbed by store employees. An officer was responding to a different call when he was driving by the Grocery Outlet on West Fourth Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and saw a man running from store employees, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private Label Research Project Thu rce88 1
News Giant Eagle closures Wed They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Oct '16 Vinnie 1,222
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
News 'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16) Aug '16 Scotty Steiner 15
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,014 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,557

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC