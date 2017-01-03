Japanese firms show interest in moving to Ireland
The Irish Independent has today reported that the agency tasked with attracting foreign investment to Ireland is engaging directly with Japanese investors in both London and Tokyo to encourage them to locate operations here. Japan has warned Britain that its European Union exit could prompt Japanese financial institutions to relocate operations from London, and has already listed a raft of concerns from Japanese companies about the transition away from the European Union.
