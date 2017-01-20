Interbay Whole Foods hosts Jan. 5 blo...

Interbay Whole Foods hosts Jan. 5 blood drive

15 hrs ago Read more: Magnolia News

In an effort to boost donations to start the new year, Whole Foods Market and Bloodworks Northwest are partnering to host a series of blood drives, with a little extra reward for those who donate. Each person that registers to give blood - a process that takes less than a hour, and can potentially save three lives - will receive a complimentary 12-ounce bag of Raven's Brew coffee as part of the "Keeping Our Communities Whole" program.

