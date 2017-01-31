Inspired by the Raleya s Way
Through "The Raley's Way," the company aims to "infuse life with health and happiness" by making shopping easier, better and more personal, while offering an increasing number of items that are healthier. Keith Knopf, COO for the West Sacramento, Calif.-based chain, says Raley's operates against five customer promises: fair and consistent pricing, best fresh products, an easy shopping experience, products customers want and more, and great people who care.
