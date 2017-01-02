Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Inco...

Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Director Sells $245,250.00 in Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.

