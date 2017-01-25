Huntington National Bank Has $789,000 Stake in Whole Foods Market Inc.
Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Whole Foods Market Inc. by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC