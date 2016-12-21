Hills sells right to make and sell Hi...

Hills sells right to make and sell Hills Hoist clotheslines

Australian company Hills has sold the right to make and sell Hills Hoist clotheslines after concluding it could not make money from the iconic product. The ASX-listed company outsourced its gardening and laundry products business to Woolworths in 2014 under a licensing arrangement that saw Hills Hoists and other products sold through Woolworths' Masters stores.

