Hearing on Kroger request delayed 1 month
The Toledo Plan Commission review of the proposal to build a new Kroger Marketplace on the Sisters of Notre Dame Provincial Center property was delayed Thursday for one month at the request of the company's attorney. Hearings were scheduled before the plan commission to consider Kroger's request for a zoning change and planned unit-development proposal for 18 acres owned by the sisters at Secor Road and Monroe Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC