Hearing on Kroger request delayed 1 month

Read more: Toledo Blade

The Toledo Plan Commission review of the proposal to build a new Kroger Marketplace on the Sisters of Notre Dame Provincial Center property was delayed Thursday for one month at the request of the company's attorney. Hearings were scheduled before the plan commission to consider Kroger's request for a zoning change and planned unit-development proposal for 18 acres owned by the sisters at Secor Road and Monroe Street.

