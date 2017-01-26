Have it your way: Grocery delivery service coming to STL next month Read Story Joel Hulsey
Friday, Schnucks Markets announced plans to partner with Instacart , an online-based grocery delivery service. Along with several other grocers including Straub's, Whole Foods, Shop 'n Save and Costco, Instacart plans to bring the grocery delivery service to St. Louis beginning February 16. Customers using Instacart can search available stores by entering their zip code and selecting their groceries.
