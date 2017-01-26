Have it your way: Grocery delivery se...

Have it your way: Grocery delivery service coming to STL next month Read Story Joel Hulsey

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Friday, Schnucks Markets announced plans to partner with Instacart , an online-based grocery delivery service. Along with several other grocers including Straub's, Whole Foods, Shop 'n Save and Costco, Instacart plans to bring the grocery delivery service to St. Louis beginning February 16. Customers using Instacart can search available stores by entering their zip code and selecting their groceries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan 17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan 5 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC