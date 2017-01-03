Former P&C distribution center in Geddes sells for almost $10 million

The former P&C distribution center near Interstate 690 has sold for nearly $10 million to a Syracuse-based auto parts distribution business. The buyer, United Auto Supply, will use the high-bay portion of the 567,800-square-foot, facility at 1200 State Fair Blvd. to house its business, according to a news release from the sellers, Hackman Capital Partners LLC and Calare Properties Inc. Formerly named MetroWest Industrial Center, the facility has been renamed Ranalli Industrial Park.

