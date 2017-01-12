Former Canadian Tire exec Michael Medline named new CEO of Empire
Medline worked at Canadian Tire for more than 15 years in a variety of senior leadership roles before he was replaced as CEO last year by his predecessor, Stephen Wetmore. He takes over at Empire from Francois Vimard, who has served as interim CEO since last summer when Marc Poulin abruptly left the company.
