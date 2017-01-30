Explore the creatures of the deep
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich An exclusive event will take place at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Thursday, February 25. Maranda is hosting the special event along with Meijer and the Grand Rapids Public Museum are sponsoring a Whales: Giants of the Deep VIP Family Party with access to exhibit, activities, food and drinks, gift bags, and a live taping of " Maranda Where You Live " at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. on February 23. The party is open only to ticket holders. You can attend by registering to win a family four-pack of tickets.
