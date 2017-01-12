EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's Usiminas unit saw no risk from capital reduction -source

Jan 13 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA's plan to tap excess cash from a mining subsidiary that was rejected this week was found not to pose any potential financial risk for the unit, a person briefed on the matter said. In recent months, Usiminas sought tapping excess cash at the Musa Mineracao Usiminas SA through a capital reduction, to comply with terms of a 6 billion-real debt refinancing accord with banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.