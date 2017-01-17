Equity Investment Corp GA Reduces Pos...

Equity Investment Corp GA Reduces Position in Whole Foods Market, Inc.

Equity Investment Corp GA lowered its stake in Whole Foods Market, Inc. by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361,406 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,891 shares during the period.

