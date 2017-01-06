Encinitas beer-tasting room to open b...

Encinitas beer-tasting room to open by summer

Devotees of Culture Brewing may be able to doff a cold pint of specialty ale in downtown's first beer tasting room this summer, if all goes as planned. The craft brewing company, which has its home base in Solana Beach's Cedros Avenue Design District, won permit approval Thursday night from the Encinitas Planning Commission to open a tasting room just north of the Bier Garden restaurant and the Whole Foods Market on Coast Highway 101.

