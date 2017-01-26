Diageo reports better than expected half-year sales growth
Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported on Thursday better than expected sales growth in the last six months, helped by improvements in its U.S. business and the strong U.S. dollar. The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka said sales rose 4.4 percent in the six months ended Dec. 31, above the average of analysts' estimates for growth of 3.4 percent.
