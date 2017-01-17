Developer appeals rejection of propos...

Developer appeals rejection of proposed East Liberty project anchored by Whole Foods

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

The developer behind the controversial Whole Foods Market and apartment redevelopment at the former Penn Plaza site in East Liberty is challenging the decision by the city planning commission to reject it. In an appeal filed today in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, Pennley Park South Inc. described the Jan. 10 planning commission decision as "unabashedly political."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) 14 hr Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan 5 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC