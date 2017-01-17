Developer appeals rejection of proposed East Liberty project anchored by Whole Foods
The developer behind the controversial Whole Foods Market and apartment redevelopment at the former Penn Plaza site in East Liberty is challenging the decision by the city planning commission to reject it. In an appeal filed today in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, Pennley Park South Inc. described the Jan. 10 planning commission decision as "unabashedly political."
