Des Plaines to pay Jewel-Osco $100K for improvements
Des Plaines will pay Jewel-Osco $100,000 to help spruce up building fronts at two of the chain's grocery store in the city. Aldermen voted this week to grant the $100,000 incentive -- the total amount the city had budgeted for its facade improvement program this year -- to the chain, which is planning $3 million in renovations for its stores at 1500 Lee St. and 819 Elmhurst Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private Label Research Project
|17 hr
|rce88
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Wed
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC