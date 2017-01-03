Des Plaines to pay Jewel-Osco $100K f...

Des Plaines to pay Jewel-Osco $100K for improvements

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Des Plaines will pay Jewel-Osco $100,000 to help spruce up building fronts at two of the chain's grocery store in the city. Aldermen voted this week to grant the $100,000 incentive -- the total amount the city had budgeted for its facade improvement program this year -- to the chain, which is planning $3 million in renovations for its stores at 1500 Lee St. and 819 Elmhurst Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private Label Research Project 17 hr rce88 1
News Giant Eagle closures Wed They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Oct '16 Vinnie 1,222
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
News 'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16) Aug '16 Scotty Steiner 15
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,811

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC