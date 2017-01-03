Des Plaines to pay Jewel-Osco $100K for improvements

Des Plaines will pay Jewel-Osco $100,000 to help spruce up building fronts at two of the chain's grocery store in the city. Aldermen voted this week to grant the $100,000 incentive -- the total amount the city had budgeted for its facade improvement program this year -- to the chain, which is planning $3 million in renovations for its stores at 1500 Lee St. and 819 Elmhurst Road.

