Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2017 ICR Conference
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. , one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced today that it will webcast its presentation from the 2017 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. The live webcast can be accessed at www.core-mark.com .
