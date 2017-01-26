Chicago shoppers will soon pay tax fo...

Chicago shoppers will soon pay tax for paper, plastic bags

Shoppers in Chicago will soon have to pay a checkout tax of 7 cents per bag at all retailers in the city unless they bring their own bags to stores. The tax, which starts Wednesday, is the city's latest attempt to cut down on the use of disposable bags, which are usually given for free at checkout and often end up in landfills, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Chicago, IL

