Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO

Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately. CEO Paviter Binning will leave the company to become special adviser to the Weston Family, Canada's second wealthiest, at its private company Wittington Investments Ltd. George Weston dates back to the late 19th century when the Weston Family opened a bread factory in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.