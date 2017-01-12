BRIEF-River Road Asset Management rep...

BRIEF-River Road Asset Management reports 7.3 pct passive stake in Ingles Markets as of Dec 31, 2016

* Jeff Mccarthy has joined company in newly-created role of chief executive officer, exchange traded funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: Jan 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United States, said on Thursday it was exploring strategic alternatives after Reuters reported the company was in a process to sell itself.

