BNP Paribas Reaffirms " Underperform"...

BNP Paribas Reaffirms " Underperform" Rating for Ocado Group PLC

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

's stock had its " underperform" rating restated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 215 price target on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan 17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan 5 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,856 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC