Biz Buzz: Status of Whole Foods store near the Fan is unclear
Whole Foods Market announced nearly three years ago that it was going to be an anchor tenant in The Sauer Center, a proposed mixed-use development planned for West Broad Street near Hermitage Road. Officials of the Texas-based natural and organics grocery chain have not said much about the 40,000-square-foot store since that May 2014 announcement.
