Bashas' "Stretch Your Dollar" Rotisserie #ChickenChallege Offering $500 in Gift Cards
If so, you might want to stop by your local Bashas' grocery store within the next week or so and pick up one of those versatile birds. From now until January 22, Bashas' grocery store is hosting the "Stretch Your Dollar" Rotisserie #ChickenChallenge, inviting creative Arizonans to submit three original rotisserie chicken-based recipes for a chance at cash and other prizes.
