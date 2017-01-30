Argentina meets Tex-Mex in new Colley...

Argentina meets Tex-Mex in new Colleyville restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Tio Carlos Mex-Latin Spirit , the second location for a popular Irving restaurant, is open in the Colleyville Downs shopping center at Glade Road near Whole Foods Market. Owner Carlos Benitez takes the now-familar concept of Salva-Tex-Mex to another continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) 17 hr tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan 17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan 5 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC