Are Low Earnings Expectations For Delta Air, Supervalu An Early Warning About Q4 Reports?
In what may be the calm before the storm on the earnings front, a pair of seemingly unrelated companies are set to post their latest results. However, given that Wall Street analysts anticipate modest declines on the top and bottom lines for both Delta Air Lines, Inc. and SUPERVALU INC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC