Allworx i 1 2 Corp., a Windstream company, today introduced Allworx Vergei 1 2, a new class of mobile-first IP phones for businesses. Allworx also introduced System Software version 8.2, Allworx Reachi 1 2 version 3.0 and Allworx Interacti 1 2 Professional version 3.0 to support the latest mobility integration features available with Verge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.