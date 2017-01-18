Allworx unveils Allworx Vergea IP pho...

Allworx unveils Allworx Vergea IP phone family, a new class of...

Allworx i 1 2 Corp., a Windstream company, today introduced Allworx Vergei 1 2, a new class of mobile-first IP phones for businesses. Allworx also introduced System Software version 8.2, Allworx Reachi 1 2 version 3.0 and Allworx Interacti 1 2 Professional version 3.0 to support the latest mobility integration features available with Verge.

