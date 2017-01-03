Alliance for full Acceptance chosen t...

Alliance for full Acceptance chosen to benefit from 5% Day at whole Foods

Read more: The Moultrie News

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Whole Foods Market in Mount Pleasant will donate 5 percent of that day's net sales to Alliance For Full Acceptance , South Carolina's education and advocacy organization working for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender population in the state.

