A Southport Corridor 2-bedroom on a q...

A Southport Corridor 2-bedroom on a quiet, tree-lined block

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: YoChicago

This is a fun location, with Bulerias Tapas at the corner and the sub sandwiches and chili at Captn Nemos just around the corner. A Jewel-Osco Grocery, a CVS Pharmacy and the great Southport Corridor strip of bars, outdoor cafes and the Mercury and Music Box theaters is a few short blocks east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YoChicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Mon Akbar Beyah 45
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Oct '16 Vinnie 1,222
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
News 'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16) Aug '16 Scotty Steiner 15
News Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ... Aug '16 Serratus Anterior 1
News Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09) Aug '16 true 94
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,835

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC