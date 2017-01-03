3 Wild Eggs brunch restaurants coming...

3 Wild Eggs brunch restaurants coming to Cincy

The first of trio of new brunch spots will begin providing even more dining options for the Tri-State when it opens its doors on Jan. 9. Wild Eggs is a contemporary breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, Kentucky. The first Cincinnati-area location will open Monday by the Kroger at Oakley Station at 3240 Vandercar Way.

