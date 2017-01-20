2017 looking good for Michigan retail...

2017 looking good for Michigan retailers after recording-setting holiday sales

Read more: MLive.com

Meijer had one of its best holiday seasons in years as shoppers loaded up on groceries and gifts for their Christmas celebrations. The supercenter chain with 230 stores across a six-state footprint had a "very high sales volume" in December, particularly in the days immediately leading up to Christmas, said Frank Guglielmi, Meijer spokesman.

