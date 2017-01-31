2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy R...

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Read more: The Motley Fool

The real estate sector performed quite poorly over the latter half of 2016 as interest rates began to rise, creating some attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors. Here are two REITs with strong dividends, both of which have fallen considerably from their 2016 highs, that income-seeking investors may want to take a look at.

