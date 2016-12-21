Whole Foods to Open Next Month Across From Bryant Park
The grocery chain's newest outpost at 1095 Sixth Ave., between West 41st and 42nd streets, will open its doors on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m., the company said in a release. #BRYANTPARK here we come! Y < Excited that our newest #NYC location at 1095 Avenue Of The Americas opens 1/28 9 am! Y OE pic.twitter.com/jHBveoka8g "Bryant Park is known as one of the highest pedestrian traffic areas in the U.S., and Whole Foods Market will add an exciting breakfast, lunch, dinner and shopping option for the area's residents, commuters, office workers and tourists," the release said.
