Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM) Shares

Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 405,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period.

