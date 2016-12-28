Whole Foods Market in Upper St. Clair to open Jan. 25
The third area location, after East Liberty and Pine, is located at 1111 Siena Drive just off Route 19/Washington Road just south of Fort Couch Road, across from South Hills Village. The development is called Siena at St. Clair.
